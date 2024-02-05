What does the international community owe to Haiti?

Protestors in Haiti are giving the prime minister until tomorrow to leave office.

The country has been in crisis since the 2021 assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse. More than 2,300 people have been killed, injured, or kidnapped in the country from October to December of last year, according to the U.N. Some 80 percent of its capital city is controlled by violent gangs.

Acting leader Ariel Henry has called for an international security force to address the gang violence in the country. Additionally, the Kenyan government has arranged a multinational coalition of security forces to be sent to Haiti, with the backing of the Biden administration.

Foreign interference isn’t new in Haiti. In his new book “Aid State: Elite Panic, Disaster Capitalism, and the Battle to Control Haiti,” Jake Johnston takes a look at the disenfranchisement of the world’s first Black republic and how Haiti’s history with the U.S. has led to this moment.

