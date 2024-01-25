The News Roundup - Domestic

The path to victory for GOP hopefuls not named Donald Trump is growing slimmer. The 45th president walked away winner of both the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire GOP primary. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is now looking to her home turf in the Palmetto State to give her an edge against her former boss.

The United Auto Workers union endorsed the campaign of President Joe Biden this week andthe president and Vice President Kamala Harris held their first rally in Virginia.

Looking to the world of entertainment, the cast and crew of box office hit “Barbie” found themselves in an ironic position. Actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, were not nominated for an Academy Award. But Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken in last summer’s box-office blockbuster was nominated for best supporting actor

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

