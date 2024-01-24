© 2024
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published January 24, 2024 at 4:13 AM CST

Donald Trump wins New Hampshire's GOP primary, and presidential candidates will focus next on Nevada and South Carolina. Thousands of workers in Argentina plan to strike to protest economic reforms.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
