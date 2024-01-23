© 2024
Secretary Blinken's agenda as he travels Africa

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:04 PM CST

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Africa on his fourth tour of the region. The Unites States is looking to emphasize the positive, not the elephant in the room — China.

