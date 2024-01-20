© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Weds 1/17 4pm: WRKF's FM and HD signals are operating normally following a weather-related power reduction.

Do presidential debates still matter?

Published January 20, 2024 at 4:09 PM CST

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Aaron Kall, director of debate at the University of Michigan, about what the absence of the modern presidential debate would mean for candidates and voters.

Copyright 2024 NPR