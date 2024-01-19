Morning news brief
Justice Department report finds failures in response to the Uvalde attack. Congress averts a government shutdown by passing another short-term funding bill. Iran attacks add to tension in the region.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Justice Department report finds failures in response to the Uvalde attack. Congress averts a government shutdown by passing another short-term funding bill. Iran attacks add to tension in the region.
Copyright 2024 NPR