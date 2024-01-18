Mothers of IDF soldiers protest to bring troops home
A new group of soldiers' mothers is calling to bring home the troops from Gaza and strike a diplomatic deal to end the war. The mothers represent a minority view in Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
A new group of soldiers' mothers is calling to bring home the troops from Gaza and strike a diplomatic deal to end the war. The mothers represent a minority view in Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR