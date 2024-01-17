© 2024
California relaxes COVID positive guidelines

January 17, 2024

California has relaxed its guidelines for people who test positive for COVID.

Now, instead of recommending a 5-day isolation period after a diagnosis, the state is recommending only isolating while symptomatic. If a person’s symptoms are improving, and they don’t have a fever, it is recommended that they go back to their normal activities, although wearing a mask is still encouraged.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joins us.

