© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Tues 1/16 9am: WRKF's FM and HD signals remain at reduced power due to surface ice on the broadcast tower. Normal operations will resume when warmer conditions return.

Some progressives criticize U.S. strikes on Yemen

Published January 16, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST

Some progressive Democrats have called out the Biden administration for strikes against Houthi militia in Yemen.

“The president needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another Middle East conflict,” California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Khanna.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.