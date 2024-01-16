How America's marriages are changing

About halfway through their 24-year marriage, Molly Roden Winter and her husband, Stewart, decided to date other people. Their marriage became open. Winter recounts the personal story in her new memoir, “More: A Memoir of Open Marriage.”

Rana Foroohar reviewed “More” for Financial Times:

Winter’s personal experience is one example of a much broader trend. Americans are increasingly open to consensual non-monogamy and other ways marriage can break from tradition, including shifting gender roles and living separately.

It’s all part of a phenomenon described by social psychologist Eli Finkel in The New York Times.

We explore our shifting understanding of marriage and how Americans are right-fitting the institution into their own lives.

