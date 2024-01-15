© 2024
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published January 15, 2024 at 4:10 AM CST

Iowa Republicans hold first nominating contest in party's presidential race. It's been 100 days since Israel-Hamas war began. Guatemala's president is sworn in despite opponents' efforts to stop it.

