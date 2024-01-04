The News Roundup - International

South Africa has accused Israel of perpetrating a genocide in Gaza in the United Nation’s highest court. The case will likely drag on for years as Israeli Defense Forces continue their military campaign against Hamas.

Several explosions close to the tomb of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed hundreds of people during a ceremony marking the anniversary of his death. Islamic State has claimed responsibility. As tensions in the Middle East rise, analysts fear a widening regional conflict.

And ahead of elections in his country this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to intensify attacks against his military targets in Ukraine.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

