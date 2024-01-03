© 2024
Gazans struggle with food insecurity, some already facing starvation

Published January 3, 2024 at 7:06 AM CST
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (Fatima Shbair/AP)
A new United Nations report says 90% of Palestinians in Gaza have gone without food for at least an entire day during the war that began following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. At least half the population is considered to be in the ‘emergency’ phase of food insecurity, with another 375,000 in the ‘catastrophe’ phase. This comes as bombardments continue and housing and medicines also grow scarce.

Host Robin Young talks to World Food Programme spokesperson in New York Shaza Moghraby about the crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.