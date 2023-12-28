© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Give now to sustain independent news coverage and cultural programming in 2024. 855-893-9753 | wrkf.org/donate

Morning news brief

By Asma Khalid,
A Martínez
Published December 28, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST

WHO cautions disease may kill more people in Gaza than combat. The New York Times sues ChatGPT's OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, and 2023 is expected to be the hottest year on record.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.