Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Asma Khalid
Published December 27, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST

U.S. officials travel to Mexico to talk immigration enforcement. U.S. or Israeli confrontations with Iran-backed militias increase. President Biden doesn't seem to benefit from strong economic news.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
