Shipping is under attack in the Red Sea
Houthi rebels have been attacking ships sailing to and from the Suez Canal. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Martin Kröger of the German Shipowners' Association about threats to Red Sea shipping.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Houthi rebels have been attacking ships sailing to and from the Suez Canal. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Martin Kröger of the German Shipowners' Association about threats to Red Sea shipping.
Copyright 2023 NPR