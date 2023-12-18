© 2023
Shipping is under attack in the Red Sea

By A Martínez
Published December 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST

Houthi rebels have been attacking ships sailing to and from the Suez Canal. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Martin Kröger of the German Shipowners' Association about threats to Red Sea shipping.

