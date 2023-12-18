© 2023
How to deal with grief during the holidays

By Michel Martin
Published December 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST

For people dealing with grief, the holidays may feel anything but merry. NPR's Michel Martin asks Michelle Palmer of the Wendt Center for Loss and Healing about navigating loss.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
