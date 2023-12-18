How to deal with grief during the holidays
For people dealing with grief, the holidays may feel anything but merry. NPR's Michel Martin asks Michelle Palmer of the Wendt Center for Loss and Healing about navigating loss.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
For people dealing with grief, the holidays may feel anything but merry. NPR's Michel Martin asks Michelle Palmer of the Wendt Center for Loss and Healing about navigating loss.
Copyright 2023 NPR