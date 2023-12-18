© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

A look back at Putin's year

By Charles Maynes
Published December 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST

2023 began on a tough note for Russian President Putin, with his war in Ukraine stagnating and criticism from the head of the Wagner group. Now, that man is dead and Ukraine may be running out of aid.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes