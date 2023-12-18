A look back at Putin's year
2023 began on a tough note for Russian President Putin, with his war in Ukraine stagnating and criticism from the head of the Wagner group. Now, that man is dead and Ukraine may be running out of aid.
Copyright 2023 NPR
