Chile to vote again on replacing its constitution
Voters in Chile return to the polls again on Sunday, to cast their ballots in a referendum that will mark their second attempt to replace their dictatorship era constitution.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Voters in Chile return to the polls again on Sunday, to cast their ballots in a referendum that will mark their second attempt to replace their dictatorship era constitution.
Copyright 2023 NPR