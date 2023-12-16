© 2023
Chile to vote again on replacing its constitution

By John Bartlett
Published December 16, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST

Voters in Chile return to the polls again on Sunday, to cast their ballots in a referendum that will mark their second attempt to replace their dictatorship era constitution.

Copyright 2023 NPR
John Bartlett