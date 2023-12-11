© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Palestinian American's family detained

Published December 11, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST

Photos have emerged of Israeli soldiers detaining Palestinian men, nearly naked and blind-folded. The Israeli military says the searches are necessary to find Hamas militants hiding in Gaza.

Copyright 2023 NPR