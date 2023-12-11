© 2023
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST

World policy leaders meeting in Qatar discuss war in Gaza. Donald Trump plans to skip testifying for a second time in the New York civil fraud trial. Argentine President Javier Milei is inaugurated.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
