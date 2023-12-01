© 2023
The updated federal student aid form has been simplified

By Elissa Nadworny
Published December 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST

After a months-long delay, the federal student aid form — known as the FAFSA — will reopen later this month — with drastic changes to the way the application is completed.

