Voices from Egypt weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war

By Aya Batrawy
Published November 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST

In Egypt, people who might look to the West for support or back the idea of peace in the region are in a tough position as death tolls in Gaza rise and the U.S. supports Israel.

Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.