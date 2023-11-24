Voices from Egypt weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war
In Egypt, people who might look to the West for support or back the idea of peace in the region are in a tough position as death tolls in Gaza rise and the U.S. supports Israel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
In Egypt, people who might look to the West for support or back the idea of peace in the region are in a tough position as death tolls in Gaza rise and the U.S. supports Israel.
Copyright 2023 NPR