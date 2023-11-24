© 2023
Hamas has released 24 hostages

By Greg Myre,
Brian Mann
Published November 24, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST

Hamas freed 24 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which about1,200 people were killed. Thirteen were part of a prisoner-hostage swap deal. The others were a surprise development.

