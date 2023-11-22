Morning news brief

© 2023
Israel and Hamas agree to a four-day pause to free some hostages. A major standoff at OpenAI regarding the CEO has been resolved. Wisconsin's Supreme Court hears case that could change district maps.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
