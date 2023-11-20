How much would you pay for a good scotch whisky?
Someone just spent a record-setting $2.7 million for a bottle of Macallan at an auction. It was bottled in 1986 after 60 years of aging — it was a small batch for top customers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Someone just spent a record-setting $2.7 million for a bottle of Macallan at an auction. It was bottled in 1986 after 60 years of aging — it was a small batch for top customers.
Copyright 2023 NPR