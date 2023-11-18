© 2023
Israel Military Evacuates Gaza's Largest Hospital

By Lauren Frayer
Published November 18, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST

Israel's military is evacuating Gaza's largest hospital, which has been the center of the war for weeks. Meanwhile, negotiations continue with Hamas over the release of hostages.

Lauren Frayer
