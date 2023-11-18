Israel Military Evacuates Gaza's Largest Hospital
Israel's military is evacuating Gaza's largest hospital, which has been the center of the war for weeks. Meanwhile, negotiations continue with Hamas over the release of hostages.
Copyright 2023 NPR
