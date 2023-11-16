Can we grow veggies in space?
A Texas undergrad is investigating sustainable agriculture systems for growing vegetables on Mars - and grew test samples of English peas in simulated Martian soil, with fertilizer from maggots.
Copyright 2023 NPR
