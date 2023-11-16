© 2023
A view from the Egypt-Gaza border

By Aya Batrawy
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST

Since the start of the war, Gaza's only lifeline to the world has been its crossing with Egypt, where Egyptian truck drivers ferry needed aid to Gaza's besieged population on the other side.

Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.