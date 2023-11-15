Helal Kaoud's Palestinian-American family was trapped in Gaza. U.S. officials let her down

Helal Kaoud spent over a month pleading with American officials to help her father, brother and uncles — all American citizens — get back home after they were trapped in Gaza when the war broke out.

Most of her family members made it back home to the U.S. a couple of weeks ago, and her father, brother and one remaining uncle were released into Egypt earlier this week. They’re due back in the States on Thursday.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks to Helal about the struggle to get her family back home and how they’re doing now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

