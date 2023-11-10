Snakes on a plane? How about snakes on a pizza?
In Hong Kong, Pizza Hut teamed up with one of the city's oldest restaurants to offer a snake soup pizza. Some believe snake meat warms up the body so this is a seasonal item.
