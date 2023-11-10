© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Thurs 11/9 1:30pm: WRKF's FM and HD channels are operating normally following planned repairs earlier today. Thank you for your patience.

Snakes on a plane? How about snakes on a pizza?

Published November 10, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST

In Hong Kong, Pizza Hut teamed up with one of the city's oldest restaurants to offer a snake soup pizza. Some believe snake meat warms up the body so this is a seasonal item.

Copyright 2023 NPR