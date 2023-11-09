© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Thurs 11/9 1:30pm: WRKF's FM and HD channels are operating normally following planned repairs earlier today. Thank you for your patience.

Sen. Joe Manchin will not seek reelection

By Deirdre Walsh
Published November 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election. Losing him in that seat is a major blow to Democrats' efforts to retain control of the senate.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh