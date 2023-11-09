© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
11/6, 2:40 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is back online at reduced power. FM and HD channels may be affected at the edge of the signal range. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issues. Online streaming remains unaffected.

SAG-AFTRA secures key AI agreement in contract with Hollywood studios

Published November 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, and Hollywood studios have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract. It sees large wage increases, but also features language about the use of artificial intelligence in the industry, something that had caused a lot of concern for those on the picket line.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks to MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi for his thoughts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.