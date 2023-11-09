© 2023
11/6, 2:40 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is back online at reduced power. FM and HD channels may be affected at the edge of the signal range. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issues. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Music labels take steps to prevent artists from replicating Taylor Swift's re-recording success

Published November 9, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
We’re living in a season of Swift. Taylor Swift, that is. The popstar, who has a legion of millions of adoring fans, has reached new levels of fame in the past few years, in large part due to her re-recordings.

Swift has re-recorded and released four out of six albums she made with her old label as a way to regain ownership of her old music. They’ve been tremendously successful. Her latest re-release is the iconic pop album “1989,” which sold more than 1.6 million copies in the U.S. in a week, outselling the original 2014 album.

But recording labels are feeling uneasy about Taylor Swift’s success, and now the industry is taking steps to prevent other artists from re-recording their music too.

We hear from Steve Knopper, editor at large for Billboard.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.