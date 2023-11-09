© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
11/6, 2:40 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is back online at reduced power. FM and HD channels may be affected at the edge of the signal range. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issues. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces calls to resign. Striking actors reach a tentative deal with Hollywood studios. Five GOP presidential candidates met Wednesday night for a third debate in Miami.

Copyright 2023 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel