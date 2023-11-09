© 2023
Look up: See Leonid, Taurid meteor showers and Euclid images of galaxies far away this season

Published November 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST

November is the time to look up into the night sky to see the streaks of light from the Taurid and Leonid meteor showers. And the Euclid space telescope is sending its first images from a million miles away. The mind-blowing and glittering images capture hundreds of thousands of galaxies.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Kelly Beatty, senior editor at Sky and Telescope.

