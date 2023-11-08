© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
11/6, 2:40 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is back online at reduced power. FM and HD channels may be affected at the edge of the signal range. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issues. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Democrats scored in Wednesday's elections

By Domenico Montanaro
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST

Elections wrapped up across the country Wednesday night with some stunning results. Abortion showed its salience once again, more than a year after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro