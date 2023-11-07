Morning news brief

© 2023
11/6, 2:40 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is back online at reduced power. FM and HD channels may be affected at the edge of the signal range. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issues. Online streaming remains unaffected.

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST

It's been a month since Hamas attacked Israel. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case about gun rights and domestic violence. Ohio voters are deciding on a constitutional right to abortion.

