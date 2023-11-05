FTX is now defunct. Does crypto have a future?
Cryptocurrency trading platform FTX is defunct and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been convicted of fraud. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks researcher Molly White what's next for crypto.
Copyright 2023 NPR
