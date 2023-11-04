© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

7 common issues people face when speaking in public

By Kyle Norris
Published November 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT

It can be anxiety-inducing to deliver a speech in front of an audience. NPR's Life Kit talks with a speechwriter and a speech coach to get their best tips for public speaking.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Kyle Norris