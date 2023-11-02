© 2023
'Now and Then,' new Beatles song with John Lennon's voice, drops

Published November 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT
The Beatles celebrate the completion of their new album, "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," at a press conference held at the west London home of their manager Brian Epstein. (John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)
The Beatles celebrate the completion of their new album, "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," at a press conference held at the west London home of their manager Brian Epstein. (John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

The Beatles have released what’s been billed as their “final song.” The track  — “Now and Then” — and features all four band members. Completed this year, the song has been 45 years in the making: The first bars were written by John Lennon in 1978.

Host Robin Young speaks to Beatles aficionado Tim Riley, who wrote “Lennon: Man, Myth, Music,” the definitive biography, and publishes the Riley Rock Report Substack newsletter and podcast.

Watch on YouTube.

