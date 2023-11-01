© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Director George C. Wolfe on 'Rustin'

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published November 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT
George C. Wolfe is the director behind "Rustin." (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)
George C. Wolfe is the director behind "Rustin." (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

How do you tell the untold story of an American icon? 

In “Rustin,” director George C. Wolfe tries to answer that question. 

The film follows Bayard Rustin as he plans the 1963 March on Washington, one of the largest peaceful protests in American history. 

Rustin’s story may be new to you. He was an activist, educator, and advisor to Martin Luther King, Jr. He was the key architect of the March on Washington – which was attended by 250,000 people and led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act. 

He was also a socialist and openly gay man, and because of that, his contributions to Black liberation were pushed into the shadows of that history. 

We talk to Wolfe about the importance of making Bayard Rustin’s story heard.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5
Arfie Ghedi