The latest on the Hollywood actors strike

The actors strike in Hollywood is on its 110thday as negotiations between their union and studios continue.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents over 150,000 actors, held bargaining sessions with the major studios over the weekend.

Several people familiar with the matter told NBC, “It feels like the end is in sight.”

For months, production on major projects has paused and thousands haven’t worked. The strike is believed to have cost California’s economy $5 billion.

We talk about what progress was made over the weekend and how close the studios and the union are to making a deal.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5