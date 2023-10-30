Morning news brief
Israel presses ahead with attacks along Gaza's eastern border, and it has been trading fire with a militia over its northern border. President Biden to take some big steps Monday to try to rein in AI.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Israel presses ahead with attacks along Gaza's eastern border, and it has been trading fire with a militia over its northern border. President Biden to take some big steps Monday to try to rein in AI.
Copyright 2023 NPR