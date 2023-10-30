© 2023
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT

Israel presses ahead with attacks along Gaza's eastern border, and it has been trading fire with a militia over its northern border. President Biden to take some big steps Monday to try to rein in AI.

