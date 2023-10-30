Maine is mourning the victims of the country’s deadliest mass shooting this year

Last Wednesday, a U.S. Army reservist entered a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine,and opened fire. He then went to a bar and opened fire again.

He killed 18 people and injured at least 13 others. The youngest was 14 years old. The oldest was 76.

After a two-day manhunt and lockdown that spread over much of the southern part of the state, police say they found him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was the most lethal act of firearms violence in the state’s history. Now some of the state’s representatives are changing their positions on the state’s gun laws.

We’re going to talk about some of the biggest political stories out of Washington and around the country in a bit…but before we do, we want to take a moment to checkinon Maine. And how people and their politicians are thinking through the terrible events of the past few days.

