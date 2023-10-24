© 2023
Israel continues to strike Gaza in preparation for possible ground invasion

Published October 24, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Gaza as the country tries to reduce Hamas’ capabilities ahead of a possible ground invasion.

Palestinian authorities say Israeli attacks have killed at least 5,300 people since the war started after Hamas’ attack on Israel, which killed around 1,400 people.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Steve Hendrix, Jerusalem bureau chief for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.