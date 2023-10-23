Google sued after man drives off collapsed bridge following Google Maps

The family of Philip Paxson has sued Google, saying that he was following Google Maps on a dark and rainy night in September 2022 when he drove off a collapsed bridge in Hickory, North Carolina.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alicia Paxson, the wife of Philip Paxson, and Mike Benz, a lawyer for the family. We reached out to Google for a statement on the case but have not heard back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

