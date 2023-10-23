© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
10/26, 5:45 pm: WRKF's main transmitter is now fully operational. HD listening is restored. Thank you for your patience as we fixed the issue.

Google sued after man drives off collapsed bridge following Google Maps

Published October 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
The Google Maps app on a smartphone. (Patrick Sison/AP)
The Google Maps app on a smartphone. (Patrick Sison/AP)

The family of Philip Paxson has sued Google, saying that he was following Google Maps on a dark and rainy night in September 2022 when he drove off a collapsed bridge in Hickory, North Carolina.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alicia Paxson, the wife of Philip Paxson, and Mike Benz, a lawyer for the family. We reached out to Google for a statement on the case but have not heard back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.