The News Roundup - International

President Joe Biden flew to Israel this week for a brief visit amid the country’s preparation for a ground invasion of Gaza. During his brief, 7-hour stay, he managed to help push through a deal for humanitarian aid trucks to travel through Egypt to Gaza.

The Polish election finished with major losses for the country’s nationalist right. The man set to take over the country’s presidency, Donald Tusk, looks likely to remove the ruling populist party from power.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

