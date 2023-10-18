'The math is pretty simple': Advocates testify for child care assistance in Massachusetts

Parents, teachers and advocates are sharing their support for legislation in Massachusetts that would help make child care more affordable for families — and increase pay for early childhood educators in the state. They shared their personal stories for hours on Tuesday before the legislature’s joint committee on education. This comes as much of the pandemic-era aid that kept the industry afloat has ended.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes shares some of the testimony.

