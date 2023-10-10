© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 10, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT

Israel's military strikes back after Hamas' incursion into Israel. Several U.S. cities have seen marches in support of Palestinians. The House is paralyzed until Republicans can elect a new speaker.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep